Breaking News LIVE Updates: A day after choosing Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was elected Speaker on the first day of special session of the Maharashtra Assembly, the new state government, which came to power after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde’s 10-day rebellion brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will face the floor test on Monday, the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly. Earlier on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai to chalk out a strategy for the floor test. “The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government is set to face a majority test on Monday, the second day of the special session of the legislature. What exactly will be the strategy of the government was discussed in the meeting held in the presence of all the MLAs today,” sources said.Also Read - Dutee Chand Too Faced Ragging By Seniors In Sports Hostel

Eknath Shinde, who has been claiming the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena legislators said that he expects the government to be successful in the floor test today like the Speaker’s election held on Sunday, sources added. Fadnavis claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes. “The youngest speaker candidate won the speaker election with 164 votes today as 2 MLAs couldn’t come due to health issues. We would prove our majority with 166 votes in the vote of confidence,” he said. At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: No Rain Now, Scheduled Start on Cards

Follow LIVE Updates Here: