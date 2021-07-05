Breaking News LIVE Updates July 5, 2021: PM Modi would be sharing his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave today as India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to about 50 countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos will be stepping down as Amazon CEO and handing over the top role to Andy Jassy. The weather in the north Indian plains was largely hot on Sunday and the MeT department ruled out any progress of the monsoon in the region before July 7, even as isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - CoWin — India's COVID-19 Vaccination App to Go Global Today, Around 50 Countries Likely to Adopt Tech; Have a Detailed Look at its Features