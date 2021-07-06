Breaking News LIVE Updates July 6, 2021: PM Modi has held marathon meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh in what is being seen as the final touches being given to the details of a likely expansion of the Union Cabinet. Sources said PM Modi will hold a crucial meet with several top Union ministers at his residence today. Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections and 723 more fatalities yesterday, the lowest in around 88 days, as per Health Ministry data. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Delta Variant 8 Times Less Sensitive To COVID-19 Vaccine Antibodies, Finds Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Study