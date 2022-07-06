Breaking News LIVE Updates July 6: The Assam cabinet approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups, Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities, tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The move will ensure their development in health, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment, added the chief minister. Assam Cabinet also took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, exempting ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, improving data access, etc. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Assam Floods: Situation Improves; Over 22 Lakh People Affected, Toll Rises to 174