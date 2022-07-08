Breaking News LIVE Updates July 8: With Russia’s military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian”. “It’s a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it looks like it’s heading in that direction,” he added. “Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said in a menacing note. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: First Batch Of Agniveer Will Be 20% Women, Say Navy officials