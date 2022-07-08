Breaking News LIVE Updates July 8: With Russia’s military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian”. “It’s a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it looks like it’s heading in that direction,” he added. “Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said in a menacing note. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: First Batch Of Agniveer Will Be 20% Women, Say Navy officials

Live Updates

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Russia Barely Started Its Action: Putin To Ukraine | Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian”. “It’s a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it looks like it’s heading in that direction,” he added. “Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    PM Modi to attend first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) today 8 at 6:30 pm at Vigyan Bhavan. He will also address the gathering during the event. The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on ‘Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth’. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary-General) and Arvind Panagariya (Professor, Columbia University).

  • 6:09 AM IST

    Orange alert for 8 districts in Himachal Pradesh | “For July 8-9, we have issued an orange alert for Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will continue for the next 4-5 days,” SK Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD, Shimla said.

  • 6:04 AM IST

    Agnipath: Army to hold recruitment rallies in Uttar Pradesh from August | The Army will hold recruitment rallies under the newly announced Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh from August.