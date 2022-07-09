Breaking News LIVE Updates July 9: India on Saturday observed one-day national mourning over the demise of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after he was shot twice while delivering speech in Nara city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was “shocked and saddened beyond words” at the tragic demise of his “dearest friend” Shinzo Abe. “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022,” PM Modi tweeted. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Shinzo Abe Assassinated: A Timeline of Career of Japan's Longest Serving PM