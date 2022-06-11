Breaking News LIVE Updates June 11: Several states including Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed huge protests over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row. Internet services have been suspended till 6 am on June 13 in West Bengal’s Howrah district in the wake of protests. Amid the series of outrageous protests against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, a huge crowd gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal. A massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders. Earlier, Delhi Police had registered two FIRs – one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand in connection to the Prophet Muhammad remarks row. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Centre Asks Police Heads to Stay Alert As States Witness Violent Protests | Key Points