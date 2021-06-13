Breaking News LIVE Updates June 13, 2021: Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, leading to disruption of train and bus services. However, the rains subsided by evening and the India Meteorological Department downgraded its rain alert for the city and neighbouring Thane for the next two days. The “red alert” warning of “extremely heavy” rain was downgraded to “orange alert” of heavy or very heavy rain. In a sign of relief from the sweltering summer heat prevailing in most parts of the country, the weather department also forecast “no heatwave conditions likely over any part of the country during the next five days”. In other news, Delhi yesterday reported 213 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 1 when 175 people were found Covid positive in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce more relaxations in lockdown restrictions in the city today. Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for latest news updates from India and across the globe. Also Read - CCTV Video Shows Money Heist-Style Robbery in HDFC Bank Branch in Bihar | Watch