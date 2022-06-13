Breaking News LIVE Updates June 13: Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that its proposed rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday cannot be permitted, citing certain reasons including law and order issues. The Congress party had planned to carry out a march in wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled appearance at the ED office on Monday. The ED has summoned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case. Meanwhile, the home of Prayagraj’s key accused Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump was razed by bulldozers in Atala area. Police claimed illegal weapons and objectionable posters were found at his home. “A search was conducted at his house before this morning’s demolition,” the police said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Avoid THESE Roads In View Of Special Arrangements. Check Deets Here