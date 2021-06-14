Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14, 2021: India has been reporting under one lakh new single-day COVID cases for six days in a row. Many states have eased the lockdown curbs as cases are declining. And as southwest monsoon advances further, the IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states today. Meanwhile, the three-day G-7 summit 2021 ended last night where PM Modi delivered a virtual address. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Democracy, Freedom And Liberty Part of India's Civilisational Ethos: PM Modi At G7 Summit | Top Points