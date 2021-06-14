Breaking News LIVE Updates June 14, 2021: India has been reporting under one lakh new single-day COVID cases for six days in a row. Many states have eased the lockdown curbs as cases are declining. And as southwest monsoon advances further, the IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states today. Meanwhile, the three-day G-7 summit 2021 ended last night where PM Modi delivered a virtual address. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Democracy, Freedom And Liberty Part of India's Civilisational Ethos: PM Modi At G7 Summit | Top Points

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Petrol price touches Rs 102.58 in Mumbai: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 96.4/litre & Rs 87.28/litre respectively, today. In Bhopal, petrol at Rs 104.59/litre & diesel at Rs 95.91/litre; in Ladakh petrol at Rs 101.95/litre & diesel at Rs 93.90/litre; in Mumbai petrol at Rs 102.58/litre & diesel at Rs 94.70/litre

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Orange Alert Issued For Coastal Districts of Karnataka Till June 17: The entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall till June 17. An orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been put in place for coastal districts till June 17, says CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru.