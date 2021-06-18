Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the CBSE’s as well as ICSE’s formula for the evaluation of Class 12 students. While CBSE Class 12th students will be assessed based on performance in Class 10 (30 per cent weightage), Class 11 (30 per cent weightage) and Class 12 pre-board (40 per cent weightage), ICSE will take the performance of the last 6 years into account. The Court has now sought a response from the state governments which are yet to cancel the board exams. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed an election petition before the Calcutta HC praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Friday. In other news, Covid-19 cases in India continued the downward trend as 67,208 new infections were added to the tally on Thursday. Stay tuned for round-the-clock updates and breaking news from India and across the world. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE 12th Result 2021: 30:30:40 Formula For CBSE Class 12 Exam; Hearing on State Boards Plea on June 21 | SC Hearing Highlights