Breaking News LIVE Updates June 19, 2021: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days. While lockdown restrictions have been eased in many states due to a decline in COVID cases, several states are still continuing to extends curbs. Meanwhile, the nation mourns the demise of 'flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, who died today after battling COVID-19 for a month.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Delhi ramping up health infra to fight possible third Covid wave, Kejriwal tells L-G: During a meeting with Baijal, Kejriwal presented a blueprint of the preparations being made by the Delhi government to tackle the possible third wave.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Biden warns of ‘potentially deadlier’ delta variant, urges public to get vaccinated: Cautioning Americans against the highly transmissible delta variant that appears to be “particularly dangerous” for young people, US President Joe Biden has urged people to take the shot as soon as possible.