Breaking News LIVE Updates June 19, 2021: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in 24 hours, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days. While lockdown restrictions have been eased in many states due to a decline in COVID cases, several states are still continuing to extends curbs. Meanwhile, the nation mourns the demise of ‘flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, who died today after battling COVID-19 for a month. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Should Not be Lifted Until 70% People Are Vaccinated, Suggests Maharashtra COVID Task Force