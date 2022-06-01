Breaking News Live Updates June 1, 2022: In the wake of monkeypox spreading fast globally, the Union health ministry issued guidelines on Tuesday asking the passengers arriving from the disease-affected countries or those in contact with a positive case in past 21 days to consult a health facility if they develop symptoms. The ministry directed district surveillance units to consider even a single case of monkeypox as an “outbreak” and initiate a detailed investigation under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The health ministry stressed on surveillance and rapid identification of new cases as the key public health measures for outbreak containment, mandating the need to reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission. It stated that India needs to be prepared in view of the increasing reports of cases in non-endemic countries even as no case of monkeypox virus has been reported in the country till date.Also Read - First Monkeypox Death Reported in Nigeria; 21 Cases Confirmed