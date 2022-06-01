Breaking News Live Updates June 1, 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of the ‘Garbh Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple by placing the first carved stone in it. In a statement issued last week, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is heading the temple’s construction, had said white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The Ram temple trust said the total stone volume to be used for the temple project included eight to nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the temple and 13,300 cubic feet of Makrana white carved marble for the sanctum sanctorum.Also Read - Singer KK Passes Away: 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed By Kolkata Police; Autopsy Today

Live Updates

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj | Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police registers a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the Manager of Indian Overseas Bank. he Manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose. Case registered u/s 409 and 420 IPC against Kamboj and the other two directors

  • 10:05 AM IST

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Unnatural death case filed in Singer KK's death

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha in Ayodhya today

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LPG Price Hike | Prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2373.

    No change in rates of domestic LPG cylinder. New rates are effective from today

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Yogi Adityanath To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha Today

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha on Wednesday. Chief Minister Adityanath will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal beats defending champion and world no.1 Novak Djokovic by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to enter the semifinal of men’s singles.