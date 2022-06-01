Breaking News Live Updates June 1, 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of the ‘Garbh Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple by placing the first carved stone in it. In a statement issued last week, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is heading the temple’s construction, had said white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The Ram temple trust said the total stone volume to be used for the temple project included eight to nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the temple and 13,300 cubic feet of Makrana white carved marble for the sanctum sanctorum.Also Read - Singer KK Passes Away: 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed By Kolkata Police; Autopsy Today