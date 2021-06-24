Breaking News LIVE Updates June 24, 2021: Most of the 14 leaders including four ex-chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir invited for an all-party meeting today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the union territory have arrived in Delhi. Today’s meeting will be the first between the Centre and mainstream Jammu and Kashmir politicians after the abrogation of Article 370 and the divisions of the erstwhile state into two union territories in 2019. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir on Alert Ahead of PM Modi’s All-Party Meet on J&K | Top Developments