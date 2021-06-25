Breaking News LIVE Updates June 25, 2021: India reported 54,069 new COVID-19 cases and 1,321 deaths on Thursday. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. Amid fears of the new Delta plus variant, Maharashtra has again started reporting a rise in COVID cases. The state government has asked its districts with relatively higher caseload to not rush the process of easing restrictions. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Maharashtra Likely To Impose Uniform Restrictions To Control New Delta Plus Variant