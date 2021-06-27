Breaking News LIVE Updates June 27, 2021: India recorded a fresh spike of 48,698 COVID-19 cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday. While the fresh cases are on a downward trend, concerns of the new highly transmissible Delta Plus variant are growing with the strain being reported in several states. Meanwhile, Delhi is easing more restrictions as part of its Unlock process from today. Gyms, yoga institutes will be opening today and the guest limit on weddings has been increased. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Covishield, Covaxin Work Against Alpha-Beta-Gamma-Delta Variants; Results Against Delta Plus in 7-10 Days: DG-ICMR