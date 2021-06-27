Breaking News LIVE Updates June 27, 2021: India recorded a fresh spike of 48,698 COVID-19 cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday. While the fresh cases are on a downward trend, concerns of the new highly transmissible Delta Plus variant are growing with the strain being reported in several states. Meanwhile, Delhi is easing more restrictions as part of its Unlock process from today. Gyms, yoga institutes will be opening today and the guest limit on weddings has been increased. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Covishield, Covaxin Work Against Alpha-Beta-Gamma-Delta Variants; Results Against Delta Plus in 7-10 Days: DG-ICMR

Live Updates

  • 8:39 AM IST

    BSP to fight UP, U’khand Assembly elections alone: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati says the party will fight state assembly elections alone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She also says that news of AIMIM and BSP fighting the the assembly elections in UP together is completely false.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    PM to address Mann Ki Baat today: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today.
  • 7:12 AM IST

    Explosion inside Jammu airport: Explosion heard inside Jammu airport’s technical area; forensic team reaches the spot; Details awaited.