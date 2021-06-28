Breaking News LIVE updates, June 28: The national capital Delhi, which is under phase-wise unlock since the last four weeks after the second wave of Covid pandemic slowed down, will witness more crowds in public places from Monday as gymnasiums, yoga centres, hotels etc. will be allowed to open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity. Meanwhile, the head of coronavirus working group NTAGI Dr NK Arora has asserted that the new highly transmissible Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has a greater affinity to lung tissues as compared to other strains but it does not mean that it will cause severe disease or is more transmissible. Till now, 51 cases of Delta Plus have been detected across 12 states, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum cases of this variant. On the other hand, security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab, mainly the Pathankot airbase, after two explosions occurred at the Air Force Station in Jammu yesterday. Here is the live coverage of all breaking alerts and the latest updates from India and across the world. Stay tuned. Also Read - Twitter Interim Grievance Officer for India Quits Amid Row With Centre Over IT Rules

Also Read - Vaccine For Children Soon But Will It Be Safe To Reopen Schools? AIIMS Chief Answers

Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Covid Norms Go For A Toss As Markets Reopen In National Capital | Check Pictures Here