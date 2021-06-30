Breaking News LIVE Updates, June 30: As the number of Delta Plus variant cases of COVID-19 goes above 50 in the country, the US’ National Institute of Health has said that India’s Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively. On the other hand, the government at the Centre on Tuesday granted approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Indian market as the fourth vaccine in its arsenal to fight the deadly pandemic, adding that the next in line is the Pfizer vaccine. The entry of the Moderna vaccine is a significant move amid India’s accelerated vaccination drive to inoculate as many people as soon as possible. The new drug would undoubtedly help better the supply constraints, besides allaying the fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic. Earlier in the day, Johnson and Johnson had said that it is in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to speed up the delivery of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Here is the live coverage of all breaking alerts and the latest updates from India and across the world. Stay tuned. Also Read - Cipla Seeks DCGI's Nod to Import Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine, Sources Say May Get Approval Soon for Emergency Use for All Above 18