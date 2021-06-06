Breaking News Updates June 6, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting over 1 lakh daily fresh infections. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, many states which are reporting a decline in cases have also begun unlocking. Several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. This live blog has been closed and updates to it are no longer available. Also Read - Unlock 2021: Delhi Eases Covid Curbs, 5-tier Relaxations in Maharashtra; Tamil Nadu, Himachal, Goa Extend Lockdown | Full List Here

Live Updates

  • 11:50 PM IST

    Karnataka: Easing COVID restrictions, Kalaburagi district administration allows shops selling fertilizers, pesticides & other agriculture-related products to remain open between 6 am and 12 noon, from tomorrow.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Based on the situation, the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions. It must decide on easing the norms based on the criteria & the five levels set under Break The Chain: Maharashtra CMO

  • 8:45 PM IST

    After AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Haryana govt extends COVID restrictions till June 14; shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    COVID19 | Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Uttarakhand | Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has written a letter to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for the resumption of Chardham Yatra and adventure tourism in state in a phased manner.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections (positivity rate – 14.27%), 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 1,60,653
    Total recoveries: 24,62,071
    Death toll: 9,946

  • 5:57 PM IST

  • 5:38 PM IST

    Telangana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8. The Cabinet is likely to discuss COVID, health, agriculture operations and economic situations in the state due to lockdown: CMO

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh reports 8,976 new COVID cases, 13,568 patient discharges, and 90 deaths in past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 1,23,426
    Total discharges: 16,23,447
    Death toll: 11,466