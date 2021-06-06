Breaking News Updates June 6, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting over 1 lakh daily fresh infections. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, many states which are reporting a decline in cases have also begun unlocking. Several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. This live blog has been closed and updates to it are no longer available. Also Read - Unlock 2021: Delhi Eases Covid Curbs, 5-tier Relaxations in Maharashtra; Tamil Nadu, Himachal, Goa Extend Lockdown | Full List Here