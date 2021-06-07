Breaking News LIVE Updates June 7, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting over 1 lakh daily fresh infections. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, many states which are reporting a decline in cases have also begun unlocking. Several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

  • 9:44 PM IST

    We see two-track pandemic; many countries still face extremely dangerous situation, while those with highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions, but they must be eased cautiously, with viral circulation&response capacities: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

  • 9:44 PM IST

    With the increased global transmission of variants of concern including the Delta variant, lifting restrictions too quickly could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

  • 8:47 PM IST

    The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured: Prime Minister’s Office

  • 8:22 PM IST

    I welcome PM Modi’s statement indicating that Union Government will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country & provide them to the states free of cost. I also appreciate the PM for reversing his government’s previous position: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

  • 8:15 PM IST

    An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv today made a hard landing at a forward helipad near Daulat Beg Oldi landing strip in eastern Ladakh. The two pilots and the technician on board are safe: IAF spokesperson

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Bihar | In a viral video, ASI Dinesh Yadav was seen consuming liquor in Patna’s Gaurichak PS.

    An FIR has been registered against ASI after his breath analyser test came positive. Everything is being investigated. Those involved won’t be spared: Patna ASP Sandeep Singh

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for education, employment & India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympics. CoWIN certificates to be linked to Passport of such travelers. Mention of vaccine-type as ‘Covishield’ is sufficient. No other qualifying entries required in vaccination certificates, mention of vaccine-type as ‘Covishield’ is sufficient: Ministry of Health

  • 7:27 PM IST

    8 passengers including 3 suffered major injuries after Vistara’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit turbulence. The 3 passengers with major injuries shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata: Kolkata Airport Director

  • 7:14 PM IST

    7 dead and 10 missing in massive fire incident at a company in Ghotawade Phata, Pune. Out of 37 on-duty employees, 20 have been rescued: Fire Department

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Kerala Lockdown extended till June 16. Complete lockdown to be followed on June 12 and 13. Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials, and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO