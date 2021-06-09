New Delhi: The government on Tuesday stressed on avoiding large gatherings for a couple of months and following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave, even as it noted that there has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country. In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7. There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19. India reported 86,498 coronavirus cases, the lowest in 66 days, and 2,123 deaths, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. In other news, at least 16 people were killed and five others injured when a speeding bus collided with a passenger vehicle near Kanpur on Tuesday, police said. According to Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, the accident occurred in Sachendi police station area of outer Kanpur when the private bus, going from Lucknow to Delhi, collided head on with the other vehicle, in which employees of a local biscuit factory, were travelling. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Centre Caps Cost of Covid Vaccines in Private Hospitals. Check MRP of Covishield, Covaxin & Sputnik Here