Breaking News LIVE Updates June 9: India on Thursday recorded 7,240 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent jump for second consecutive day, according to the data released by the health ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday at 10:30 am. This will be followed by his address on the occasion, said a statement issued by the PMO. According to the PMO, the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 is a two day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - PM Modi Launches New Series of Coins With 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Design. See First Pic Here