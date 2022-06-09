Breaking News LIVE Updates June 9: India on Thursday recorded 7,240 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent jump for second consecutive day, according to the data released by the health ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday at 10:30 am. This will be followed by his address on the occasion, said a statement issued by the PMO. According to the PMO, the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 is a two day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - PM Modi Launches New Series of Coins With 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Design. See First Pic Here

Live Updates

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Batla House, 20 People Rescued So Far | “Fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area. Seven fire tenders rushed to the site. So far more than 20 people have been rescued, fire is under control,” Delhi Fire Service said.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    India Logs 7,240 Fresh COVID Cases, Nearly 40% Jump For Second Consecutive Day | India recorded 7,240 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent jump for second consecutive day, according to the data released by the health ministry.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha polls: Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs moved to resort in Chandigarh | Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Haryana MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance have shifted to a resort in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy for the elections. The polls are slated to be held on June 10.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported from 29 countries: WHO | “Over 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries where the disease is not endemic, with no deaths reported so far in these countries. WHO urges affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak and prevent onward spread,” WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom said.

  • 6:09 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning in National Herald case | Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, who recently tested positive for COVID and is undergoing isolation, has sought a 3-week time from Enforcement Directorate to appear for questioning in money laundering case in connection with the National Herald case.

  • 5:50 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 in New Delhi’s Pragati Maiden today.