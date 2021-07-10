New Delhi: In what has raised fresh concern even as fear lingers over the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus, a patient in Uttar Pradesh has now tested positive for the Kappa strain of Covid-19 in Sant Kabir Nagar. The 66-year-old patient is dead. The strain was detected during the genome sequencing exercise. His sample was collected on June 13 and sent to CSIR’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi that later confirmed the Kappa strain in the sample. This came after two cases of the Delta plus strain were detected in Deoria and Gorakhpur. Like Delta plus, Kappa too has been declared as a variant of concern. In other news, the Gurugram health department will start administering the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, from today onwards at the government polyclinic sector-31 without any charge. This will make Gurugram the first district in Haryana where the Russian-made vaccine will be administered at government facilities. Meanwhile, the death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building has risen to 79 even as 61 people remain unaccounted for. Stay tuned to this live blog for breaking news from India and across the world.Also Read - School Reopening News: BIG Update For Students of Classes 8-12 in Maharashtra | Details Inside