Breaking News LIVE Updates August 6, 2021: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said allocation of portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet will be done today. While some Ministers are hoping to retain the portfolio they had in the previous cabinet, some are hoping to get bigger portfolios. India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new COVID infections yesterday taking the total tally of cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076. The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.