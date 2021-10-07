Breaking News LIVE Updates October 7, 2021: The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. Eight people were killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers’ protest on Sunday. The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of farmers killed in the incident and promised them all assistance. They are pressing for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and the arrest of his son. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: Maha Vikas Aghadi Calls For Statewide Strike on Oct 11 to Protest Lakhimpur Violence