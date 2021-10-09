Breaking News LIVE Updates October 9, 2021: With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people including four farmers dead becoming the focal point in the politics of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has said it will take out a “Kisan Nyay” rally in Varanasi on Sunday. According to the poster of the rally to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, the party has given the slogan of “chalo Banaras”. The poster also mentions the demands of the party, including the dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, the arrest of the perpetrators behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest and also a repeal of three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Hungary, Serbia Agree to Recognise India’s Vaccine Certificate; MEA Says Move Will Boost Tourism, Travel