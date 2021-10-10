Breaking News LIVE Updates October 10, 2021: India and China are set to hold the 13th round of talks today to address the ongoing military stand-off between the two countries, according to Army sources. The sources also divulged that the talks will be held at Moldo (Chusul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Resolution of friction point at Hot Springs will be discussed during the talks, added the source. Meanwhile, UP minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday night following over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the UP government’s action in the case. Mishra is being kept in the interrogation room and will be produced before the court after medical examination, police sources said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister’s Son Arrested by SIT, Will Be Produced Before Court | Top Developments