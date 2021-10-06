Breaking News LIVE Updates October 6, 2021: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has given a week’s ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri. Eight people were killed and several injured in the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest at UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The Congress said Rahul Gandhi will lead a five-member party delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri today to express condolences to the bereaved families and to ascertain the facts first hand, and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the visit. The Congress has told the chief minister that the UP government has allowed leaders of other political parties from Uttar Pradesh as well as West Bengal to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, but not their party leaders. Priyanka Gandhi was detained on Monday while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. She has alleged she has been “illegally detained” and not allowed to even meet her lawyers. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Congress Delegation to Visit Lakhimpur Kheri Today, Seeks Approval From UP Govt | Key Developments