live

Breaking News Highlights : UN Urges China To Not Detain Protestors Protesting Peacefully

Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Updated: November 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Highlights November 28
Breaking News Highlights November 24

Breaking News Updates, November 28: The remaining two sessions of polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, on Aaftab Amin Poonawala will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday. Aaftab is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday. His narco test is likely to be held on December 5, sources said on Sunday.

Also Read:

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Live Updates

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Updates to the blog have now ended.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Maharashtra | A case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang came to light in Mumbai in which his henchmen used to grab property by making fake documents. Mumbai Crime Branch has also arrested Chhota Shakeel’s relative Salim Fruit in that case: Mumbai Police

  • 11:25 PM IST

    China Protests Update: The United Nations urged China not to detain people simply for taking part in peaceful protests, as Beijing tried to curb a nationwide spate of demonstrations demanding political freedoms and an end to Covid-19 lockdowns, reports AFP News Agency

  • 7:15 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    Assembly Polls in Meghalaya: Ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Meghalaya, three MLAs- two legislators of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Sensex ends at a fresh record of 62,504 in closing, Nifty touches lifetime high

  • 6:40 PM IST

    CBI Special Court extends till 12th December the judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Delhi’s Patiala House Court sentences life imprisonment to five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) : Delhi’s Patiala House Court sentences life imprisonment to five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for recruiting and training youth across the country for carrying out terror activities in India.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra given an extension up to April 30, 2024

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Union minister Anurag Thakur addresses the closing ceremony of 53rd International Film Festival of India| IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 28, 2022 6:20 AM IST

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 11:36 PM IST