Breaking News LIVE Updates October 2, 2021: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, PM Modi will launch an app dedicated to the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry. He will also launch a Jal Jeevan Kosh (National Water Fund). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for peace. Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, PM Modi said this morning that Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. Meanwhile, the US surpassed 700,000 COVID deaths amid a surge in infections due to Delta variant. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.