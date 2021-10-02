Breaking News LIVE Updates October 2, 2021: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, PM Modi will launch an app dedicated to the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry. He will also launch a Jal Jeevan Kosh (National Water Fund). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for peace. Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, PM Modi said this morning that Bapu’s principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. Meanwhile, the US surpassed 700,000 COVID deaths amid a surge in infections due to Delta variant. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - PM Modi Launches 2nd Phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT. Here's What They Mean

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths, reports AFP News Agency quoting Johns Hopkins.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    On Gandhi Jayanti, UN chief reiterates his call for peace: “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence – Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all,” tweets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

  • 7:25 AM IST

  • 7:24 AM IST

  • 7:14 AM IST

    PM Modi Extends Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi & Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri: “Mahatma Gandhi’s noble principles are globally relevant & give strength to millions,” tweets PM Modi. “Shastri ji’s life will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen,” PM tweeted.