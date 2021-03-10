Breaking News LIVE Updates March 10, 2021: After Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned yesterday, the BJP is likely to meet today to pick his replacement and multiple names are in consideration. Names of at least half a dozen leaders, including Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Satpal Maharaj, are doing the rounds. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

  • 12:38 PM IST
    Parliament Budget Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition in the House, over the three Farm Laws.
    Ramesh Pokhriyal emerging as a frontrunner for Uttarakhand CM

    New Uttarakhand to be picked today: BJP legislative party meeting begins at the party office in Dehradun.

    BJP parliament party meeting concludes at the Parliament.

    Ambani bomb scare case: BJP MLAs stage a demonstration at Maharashtra Assembly, demanding suspension of police officer Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case.

    AMMK releases list of candidates for Tamil Nadu polls: TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam releases its first list of candidates for Assembly elections; former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, & NG Parthiban are among prominent names in the first.
    West Bengal Polls: Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, West Bengal. Chakraborty, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Adhikari for his nomination on March 12, says Office of Suvendu Adhikari.