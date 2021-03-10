Breaking News LIVE Updates March 10, 2021: After Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned yesterday, the BJP is likely to meet today to pick his replacement and multiple names are in consideration. Names of at least half a dozen leaders, including Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Satpal Maharaj, are doing the rounds. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow