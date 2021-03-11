Breaking News LIVE Updates March 11, 2021: The second phase of Parliament’s budget session will not resume today as both houses were adjourned till Monday, March 15. Meanwhile, political drama continues to enfold in West Bengal and other states which are going to polls this month. And after 11 years, Haridwar Kumbh Mela is starting today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and will go on till a month. Stay tuned for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Dates, COVID Protocol, Guidelines & Shahi Snan Order. All Details Here

Live Updates

    BJP on Mamata attack: They (TMC) are politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

    West Bengal Polls: A TMC delegation to meet Election Commission officers in Kolkata today & file a complaint about the alleged attack on party chief Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram yesterday. A BJP delegation will also meet the commission to demand a proper enquiry into the incident.

    Toolkit matter: Activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail, hearing to take place tomorrow. Recently, he was granted transit bail by the Bombay High Court.

    Raghav Chadha COVID positive: Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    COVID-19 Tally: India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Maha Shivratri 2021: PM Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, says Har Har Mahadev.

    TMC Manifesto not to be released today: TMC defers its manifesto release schedule for today following the injury to party chief Mamata Banerjee.

    Maha Shivratri Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

