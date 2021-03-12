Breaking News LIVE Updates March 12, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat today to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram. The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra. Meanwhile, in their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal with the pandemic. Stay tuned to India.com all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Receives Light Showers Bringing Respite From Heat | See Photos





