Breaking LIVE: US Says It Is Concerned About CAA And Closely Monitoring Its Implementation

Updated: March 15, 2024 8:32 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News Live Updates: The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation. “We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing. “We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” Miller said in response to a question. The India implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

  • Mar 15, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    EC releases electoral bonds data, billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

    The list of entities which purchased electoral bonds to make political donations is a veritable Who’s Who of the corporate world. But possibly the biggest donor, according to the list released Thursday by the Election Commission, is a little known lottery company called Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

    The better known names include steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, DLF, PVR, Birlas, Bajajs, Jindals, Spicejet, IndiGo and the Goenkas.

    Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased possibly the highest amount of bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore, followed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd at Rs 966 crore. Future Gaming was probed by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2022. (PTI)

  • Mar 15, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge as Election Commissioners

    Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will today take charge as Election Commissioners. Both were appointed election commissioners yesterday by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Mar 15, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    Earthquake in Manipur

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today: National Centre for Seismology

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:30 AM IST

    Russia Presidential Election: Voting Begins

    Russia begins voting today in an election set to prolong President Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years, reports AFP News Agency.

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:29 AM IST

    Ministry of Minority Affairs approved a proposal from the University of Delhi for the establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies’.

