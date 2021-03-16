Breaking News LIVE Updates March 16, 2021: Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has ordered cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31. JP Nadda is scheduled to hold poll rallies in West Bengal in the districts of Purulia, Bankura and Medinpur. Meanwhile, the Parliament session will resume today from 11 am. Stay tuned to India.com for more breaking news updates. Also Read - Spike in COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi to Hold Meet With All CMs on Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Boris Johnson to Visit India: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April in what will be his first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union as part of efforts to boost UK opportunities in the region, his office said on Monday: Reuters.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    First Native American US Cabinet Secretary: US Representative Deb Haaland has been confirmed as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency & securing a central role in President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change.