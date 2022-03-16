Breaking news LIVE Updates, March 16, 2022: A group of Congress leaders, known as G-23 ,is meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation in the party after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where the party reposed its faith on Sonia Gandhi and asked her to make necessary and comprehensive changes in the organisation following humiliating losses in five states. According to reports, the G-23 meeting might take place over dinner at Kapil Sibal’s residence. The G-23 meeting is set to see the senior leaders, who first formed a grouping when 23 people wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding internal elections and reform, planning their next move amid rumblings in the party. On Tuesday, a day before G23’s proposed meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked for the resignation of the state party chiefs of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh to reorganise these state units.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: 97 Children Killed Since start Of Ukraine War, Says Zelensky