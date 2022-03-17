Breaking News Live Updates, March 17, 2022: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance after a sudden rise in Covid cases in some European and East Asian countries. He also asked the health officials to carry out genomic sequencing aggressively. In a high-level meeting, chaired by the minister on March 16th, the government’s decision of resuming scheduled international flights from March 27, the vaccination situation, and the level of genomic surveillance were reviewed. “Given the rising cases in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and some European countries, a high-level meeting was held by the Union health minister with senior government officials and experts. “The minister has directed aggressive genomic sequencing, heightened surveillance and a high level of alertness,” PTI reported.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: US to Send Longer Range Anti-aircraft Weapons to Ukraine, Says Biden