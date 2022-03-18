Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 18, 2022: The UN health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on the Ukrainian people who are facing severe disruption to services and medication and stressed that “the life-saving medicine we need right now is peace”. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN Security Council that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured. In a virtual briefing, Tedros said “the disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine”. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - International Court Of Justice Orders Russia To Suspend War, Zelenskyy Calls It 'Complete Victory' | Key Points

Live Updates

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Will continue to increase costs on Russia until it ends war in Ukraine, says US: “We will continue to increase the costs on Russia until it ends this war of choice. And we will continue to provide life-saving aid to the Ukrainian people, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken said, according to news agency ANI.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    PM Modi extends Holi greetings

  • 6:42 AM IST

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack: Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to news agency ANI. Confirming the demise of Oksana, her troupe, the Young Theater, issued a statement that read, “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.”

  • 6:39 AM IST

    Arnold Schwarzenegger appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop war in Ukraine: Arnold Schwarzenegger made a strong appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video message to stop the war in Ukraine.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    WHO Says 12 Killed, 34 Injured In 43 Attacks On Healthcare Facilities In Ukraine: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN Security Council that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured.