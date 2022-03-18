Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 18, 2022: The UN health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on the Ukrainian people who are facing severe disruption to services and medication and stressed that “the life-saving medicine we need right now is peace”. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN Security Council that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured. In a virtual briefing, Tedros said “the disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine”. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - International Court Of Justice Orders Russia To Suspend War, Zelenskyy Calls It 'Complete Victory' | Key Points