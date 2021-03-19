Breaking News LIVE: Despite rising coronavirus cases, a huge crowd was seen at Dadar vegetable market in Maharashtra on Monday. The state had reported 25,833 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Meanwhile, European countries have decided to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) clarified that the jab is “safe and effective” and not associated with a higher blood clot risk. On the other hand, France has announced a month-long limited lockdown to curb Coronavirus in the country’s 16 worst-hit regions, including Paris and the northern region. The new measures will come into force at 12 midnight on Friday and will last four weeks. “The spread of the virus has accelerated significantly,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said announcing “new massive measures” to curb Covid-19 in the country. France had “entered a kind of third wave characterized by numerous variants,” he told the National Assembly. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Has BS Yediyurappa Announced 7-Day Lockdown in Karnataka Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

