Breaking News LIVE Updates: Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued Against Imran Khan

Breaking News LIVE Updates March 1: An Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him over persistent absences, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported. According to Dawn, just hours before the warrants’ issuance, Khan secured bail in two other cases, pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism, as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad’s judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

