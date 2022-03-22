Breaking News LIVE Updates March 22, 2022: The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital continued Tuesday with devastating force, targeting the homes of Kyiv’s residents, with deadly consequences. A shopping center lied in smoldering ruins after being bombarded by Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. The UN says more than 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine. The key port city has seen some of the heaviest fighting since the Russian invasion. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are fighting block-by-block for control of the city where at least 2,300 people have died, some buried in mass graves. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Rejects Russian Demand For Surrender In Mariupol