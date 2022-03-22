Breaking News LIVE Updates March 22, 2022: The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital continued Tuesday with devastating force, targeting the homes of Kyiv’s residents, with deadly consequences. A shopping center lied in smoldering ruins after being bombarded by Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. The UN says more than 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine. The key port city has seen some of the heaviest fighting since the Russian invasion. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are fighting block-by-block for control of the city where at least 2,300 people have died, some buried in mass graves. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Rejects Russian Demand For Surrender In Mariupol

Live Updates

  • 7:06 AM IST

    US, other nations discuss provision of ‘long-range air defense’ to Ukraine: Pentagon | Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US is undergoing “active consultations” with other nations to provide Ukraine with weapons that they are “comfortable using”, The Kyiv Independent reported.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Kerala govt will implement SilverLine project: CM Pinarayi Vijayan | “Kerala govt will implement SilverLine project. There are attempts to mislead people. The project is for the future of our children…If asked privately, the Congress leaders would also say that the project is necessary,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kannur.

  • 6:42 AM IST

  • 6:16 AM IST

    India ‘somewhat shaky’ in punishing Russia for Ukraine invasion, says Biden: US President Joe Biden said India, an exception among US major allies, “has been somewhat shaky” on the Western sanctions punishing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 6:12 AM IST

    NATO should either say now that they are accepting Ukraine or not accepting, says Zelenskyy: “NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true,” Ukraine President Zelenskyy said in an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent.

  • 6:10 AM IST

    Shopping mall in Kyiv wrecked by Russian bombing: A shopping center lies in smoldering ruins after being bombarded by Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Russian shelling near the city center of the capital, Kyiv, killed eight people, according to emergency officials.