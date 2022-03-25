Breaking News LIVE Updates March 25, 2022: Yogi Adityanath will be swearing in as Uttar Pradesh CM at a mega event in Lucknow today which is likely to be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CMs of 12 BJP-ruled states, senior BJP leaders and a slew of dignitaries. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are also on the list. The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people. About 8,000 police personnel will be deployed for the event. Meanwhile, Calcutta HC will today pronounce the order in the Birbhum violence case, in which eight people were burnt to death following the killing of a TMC leader. Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha today. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in New Delhi from Kabul yesterday, is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire on Thursday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO leaders gathered in Brussels to provide unlimited aid — including planes, tanks and other weapons. US President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions against Russia and more humanitarian aid for Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance Zelenskyy requested. Western leaders have suggested they were treading carefully to avoid escalating the war beyond Ukraine’s borders. Stay tuned to this live blog for all latest breaking news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in: 12 CMs To Attend; The Kashmir Files Director, Opposition Leaders Invited | 10 Points