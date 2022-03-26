Breaking News Live Updates, March 26, 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am. CM Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker. Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.Also Read - 'I, Adityanath Yogi...': Yogi 2.0 Era Begins in Uttar Pradesh

Live Updates

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel price on March 26

    Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 98.61 per litre & Rs 89.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 113.35 & Rs 97.55 (increased by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively)

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Sisodia to present annual budget in Delhi Assembly today

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. After the annual budget, the minister will present the Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2012-22. After that, Sisodia will introduce the “The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022” in the assembly. The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.