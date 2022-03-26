Breaking News Live Updates, March 26, 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am. CM Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly. A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker. Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.Also Read - 'I, Adityanath Yogi...': Yogi 2.0 Era Begins in Uttar Pradesh