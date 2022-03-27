Breaking News Live Updates, March 27, 2022: As he capped a four-day trip to Europe, US President Joe Biden on Saturday delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, summoning a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat. Biden said of Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The White House quickly walked back from the statement. A White House official said Biden, who was speaking in Warsaw, had not been calling for “regime change” in Russia but his point was that “Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region”. The Kremlin has, however, slammed such comments, saying it is up to Russians to choose their president. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly denounced Biden, saying “it’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.” Meanwhile, Russian forces have capture Ukraine’s Slavutych, where workers at the Chernobyl nuclear plant live. According to the mayor, three people have been killed. Russian forces have also fired at a nuclear research reactor in eastern city of Kharkiv, and wounded five people in missile attacks on Lviv, western Ukraine. Stay tuned to this live blog for all latest breaking news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Sanctions on Russia Could Be Lifted with Military Withdrawal from Ukraine, Says UK