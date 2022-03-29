Breaking News Live Updates March 29, 2022: The first day of the two-day Bharat Bandh called by trade unions against central government policies partially affected life in many parts of the country. Transportation, train services, banking and educational institutions were severely affected by the strike called by United Forum of Central Trade Unions. The 48-hour protest has entered the second day on Tuesday, and the impact is likely to continue. The strike has been called by a group of trade unions who have been voicing concern over several government policies, calling them “anti-worker and anti-farmer”. The impact of the bandh was more evident in major cities of the country. The protest found support from some lawmakers too in parliament. Rajya Sabha MPs from the Left and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue when the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon due to disruption in proceedings by the opposition over rising prices of petroleum products and over trade union protests.Also Read - Multiplex Giants PVR, Inox Announce Merger, Subject to CCI's Approval

Live Updates

  • 6:29 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Price March 29: Check Latest Rates

    Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 100.21 per litre & Rs 91.47 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 & 70 paise respectively)

    In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 115.04 & Rs 99.25 (increased by 85 paise & 75 paise respectively).

    In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 105.94 (increased by 76 paise) & diesel is Rs 96 (increased by 67 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109.68 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 94.62 (increased by 70 paise).

  • 6:05 AM IST

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Niraj Bishnoi, ‘Sulli Deals’ creator Omkareshwar Thakur get bails on humanitarian grounds