Breaking News LIVE Updates March 30, 2021: India continues to record a surge in coronavirus cases, even as the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been amped up. Several states have been announcing restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID. Meanwhile, poll drama continues in states where assembly elections have begun especially in West Bengal. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - India Records Over 68K COVID-19 Cases in Biggest One-Day Surge This Year, 8 States Account For Over 84% | 10 Points