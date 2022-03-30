Breaking News Live Updates March 30, 2022: The White House and Pentagon suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was bluffing after Russia announced a drawdown of troops near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The Pentagon said. “This is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and we all should now be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said after Russia on Tuesday declared that it will be scaling down fighting around Kyiv following a fresh round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. Pentagon said Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv and subjugating Ukraine, but it can still very well attack Kyiv, as strikes are still going on.Also Read - NATO Invites Ukraine For Brussels Summit; Russia Says it Will Scale Back Near Kyiv | Key Updates