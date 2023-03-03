Home

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates March 3, 2023: Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a fire broke out in slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi on Friday, the Divisional Fire Officer said. While talking to ANI, AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said, “15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.” Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

